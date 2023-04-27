(KTXL) — The California State Fair announced another performer for its concert series this summer.

Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Ashanti is performing at the fair’s Toyota Concert Series on July 26 at 8 p.m.

The R&B recording artist joins a lineup that includes Ginuwine, LeAnn Rimes, Fitz and the Tantrums, Scotty McCreery and Gin Blossoms.

The fair’s concert series lineup

The 2023 California State Fair will take place from July 14 to July 30. The fair’s Toyota Concert Series is expected to have a performer every day.

Here’s who is slated to perform on each day, according to the fair’s website:

•Friday, July 14 — Fitz and the Tantrums

•Saturday, July 15 — TBD

•Sunday, July 16 — TBD

•Monday, July 17 — Queen Nation

•Tuesday, July 18 — Ginuwine

•Wednesday, July 19 — LeAnn Rimes

•Thursday, July 20 — Scotty McCreery

•Friday, July 21 — TBD

•Saturday, July 22 — TBD

•Sunday, July 23 — TBD

•Monday, July 24 — SantanaWays

•Tuesday, July 25 — 38 Special

•Wednesday. July 26 — Ashanti

•Thursday, July 27 — TBD

•Friday, July 28 — Gin Blossoms

•Saturday, July 29 — TBD

•Sunday, July 30 — TBD

How much are tickets for the fair and concerts?

The concerts are free to attend with a fair ticket, but music fans can reserve seats for concerts for $25, according to the fair’s website.

Tickets for the fair are already on sale with advance discounted tickets being sold through July 13.

Advanced tickets for adults are $14, $10 for seniors and $8 for children ages 5 to 12. For those who buy wristbands for rides in advance will get them for $35.

Advanced tickets can be purchased for any day of the fair.

When the fair begins, adult admission is $16, seniors get inside for $12 and children from 5 to 12 years old will get in at $10. Children who are 4 years old and under get in for free.

Parking is $15 and unlimited wristbands for rides are $37 to $42. Carnival tickets are $1 each while the carnival fast pass is $10, but those must be purchased at the carnival.