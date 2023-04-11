(KTXL) — The California State Fair announced some of its performers for its concert series this summer.

Ginuwine, LeAnn Rimes and Fitz and the Tantrums have been added to the fair’s lineup for its Toyota Concert Series.

According to the fair’s website, Fitz and the Tantrums will perform on Friday July 14, while Ginuwine will take the stage on Tuesday, July 18 and Rimes will perform on Wednesday, July 19.

All three artists are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on those days.

Country singer Scotty McCreery and alternative rock band Gin Blossoms were previously announced as performers at the fair.

The fair announced that McCreery will perform Thursday, July 20 while Gin Blossoms will perform Friday, July 28. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. and are free to attend with general admission, but reserved seats are available.

Music fans can reserve seats for both concerts for $25, according to the fair’s website.

Before releasing his debut album in 2011, McCreery rose to fame after the 10th season of American Idol. His most recent studio album “Same Truck” was released in September 2021.

Gin Blossoms is an alternative rock band from Tempe, Arizona and most of their mainstream success came in the 1990s.

The 2023 California State Fair will take place from July 14 to July 30. The fair’s concert series is expected to have a performer every day, according to the fair’s website.

Tickets for the fair are already on sale with advanced discounted tickets being sold through July 13.

Advanced tickets for adults are $14, $10 for seniors and $8 for children ages 5 to 12. For those who buy wristbands for rides in advance will get them for $35. Advanced tickets can be purchased for any day of the fair.

When the fair starts, adult admission is $16, seniors get inside for $12 and children from 5 to 12 years old will get in at $10. Children who are 4 years old and under get in for free.

Parking is $15 an unlimited wristband for rides is $37 to $42. Carnival tickets are $1 each while the carnival fast pass is $10, but those must be purchased at the carnival.