(KTXL) — America has spoken and one Northern California event has been chosen as one of the nation’s 10 most favorite summertime events, according to Family Destinations Guide.

This year, Family Destinations Guide surveyed 3,000 families to find out what summertime events they would like to attend the most in 2023.

The California State Fair was ranked as the 9th favorite summertime event for families in the country.

Family Destinations Guide described the fair:

It is an annual extravaganza that celebrates the diverse culture, agriculture, and entertainment of the state. The fair offers a wide range of attractions, including agricultural exhibitions, live music performances, thrilling rides, art showcases, culinary delights, and competitions. It serves as a gathering place for people of all ages and backgrounds, providing a fun-filled environment where visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant spirit of California while enjoying an array of activities and experiences.

Not only was the California State Fair selected for a top 10 spot, it was the only California summertime event to make the top 10.

The only other California events to make the list at all were the Long Beach Dragon Boat Festival at number 40 and the Gilroy Garlic Festival at number 89.

California’s first state fair was held on Oct. 4, 1854 on Montgomery Street in San Francisco. The fair moved to its current location at Cal Expo in Sacramento in 1968.

This year’s California State Fair runs from July 14 to July 30.