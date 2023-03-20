(KTXL) — The California State Railroad Museum will be starting its 40th consecutive season of weekend excursion train rides on the Sacramento Southern Railroad.

According to the museum, the train rides will begin on April 1 for weekend rides. On April 7 three rides will be offered on Fridays. While the train rides begin in April, “a total of five train rides will be available each weekend day beginning with the official kick-off of the season.”

Train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on both April 1 and 2. On Fridays, the train rides will be offered at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The museum said that tickets are limited and tickets can be purchased online. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the museum starting at 9 a.m.

On the train excursion, riders can sit in “open-air gondolas with bench seating or in comfortable and cushioned enclosed coach cars.” Guests will get to experience the “sights, smells and sounds of an authentic, historic locomotive as it rolls along the levees of the Sacramento River for a six-mile, 50-minute roundtrip excursion,” according to the museum.

For more information regarding the train excursions or the museum, click here.