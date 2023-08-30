(FOX40.COM) — The California Department of Transportation said that it will be implementing road closures along Highway 50 as it continues to work toward completing the Fix50 Highway Enhancement Project.

In a news release, the department said that nighttime demolition work is planned to happen from Wednesday to Friday between 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard.

•Video Above: Highway 50 lane split going into effect

Nearby residents can expect to hear loud construction noises as the work is completed, Caltrans said.

Below are all of the changes that will occur as a result of Caltrans’ construction:

Wednesday, August 30:

Westbound inside (#1, 2 and 3) lanes [left side of split] from 26th Street to 6th Street (10 PM – 5 AM)

Eastbound outside (#3 and 4) lanes from 6th Street to 26th Street (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound Stockton Boulevard offramp (9 PM – 5 AM)

Eastbound inside (#1, 2 and 3) lanes from 65th Street to Howe Avenue (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound outside (#3 and 4) lanes from 65th Street to Stockton Boulevard (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound 65th Street onramp (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound 59th Street onramp (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound Stockton Boulevard offramp (9 PM – 5 AM)

Folsom Boulevard near the US-50 overpass (9 PM – 5 AM)

Thursday, August 31:

Westbound inside (#1, 2 and 3) lanes from 26th Street to 6th Street (10 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound Stockton Boulevard offramp (9 PM – 5 AM)

Eastbound inside (#1, 2 and 3) lanes from 65th Street to Howe Avenue (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound outside (#3 and 4) lanes from 65th Street to Stockton Boulevard (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound 65th Street onramp (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound 59th Street onramp (9 PM – 5 AM)

Westbound Stockton Boulevard offramp (9 PM – 5 AM)

Hornet Boulevard under the US-50 overpass (9 PM – 5 AM)

Folsom Boulevard under the US-50 overpass (9 PM – 5 AM)

Here are also a few updates that Caltrans has provided on previous projects and closures:

Crews continue to work 24/7 within the construction area from Stockton Boulevard to Watt Avenue

35th Street is closed near the Stockton Boulevard off-ramp at US-50 and is scheduled to reopen in early 2024.

Crews are still performing construction activities on/under US-50 between W & X Streets from 6th Street to 26th Street. Loud noises can be expected.

Flatiron Construction and its partners have completed 99% of the sound wall work along the south side of US-50 from Stockton Boulevard to 65th Street in Sacramento.