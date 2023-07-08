(KTXL) — Are you looking for a long walk? Are you looking for a long walk along the American River? Are you trying to find a way to walk from Sacramento to Auburn? Well, there just might be a way to check all those boxes.

It is no secret that the American River Parkway is the most expansive trail system that runs along the lower American River before it meets the Sacramento River, about 1.5 miles north of the Old Sacramento Waterfront.

Could this 32-mile-trail network be the key to creating one of the longest point-to-point trail networks along the American River though?

Starting at American River Parkway Trailhead you will make your way northeast towards the distant Folsom Lake and the parking lot at Beale’s Point Campground.

Along the way, you’ll see numerous bridges for vehicles and pedestrians, Sacramento State and the Guy West Bridge and numerous parks and preserved open spaces.

Once making it to Beale’s Point, you will pick up the Folsom Challenge Trail that will take you another 23 miles north along the western edge of Folsom Lake and the North Fork of the American River.

Folsom Lake was created after the completion of the Folsom Dam in the mid-1950s and has served as a major means of flood protection for communities downstream of the lake, like Sacramento.

It also has a hydroelectric plant that was built alongside the dam and produces enough energy to power 2 million household lightbulbs per hour.

Folsom Lake is seeing some of its highest levels in several years as the effects of drought are lifted by heavy rain and a dense snowpack that was built up this winter.

Once getting to the end point at Maidu Drive in Auburn, you will continue north along Maidu Drive.

Do not turn left onto Maidu Drive and continue straight past the vehicle gates onto Pleasant Avenue.

Following Pleasant Avenue, you will see an intersection with Dale Drive. Turning right onto Dale Drive you will then make a left at the split in the road onto an unmarked dirt road. There will be a vehicle gate with walking access on the left side of the gate.

At the mid-point of the roadway, you will see a dirt trail, the Pioneer Expressway, that will be heading east. Following this trail you will find a major junction of trails.

Taking the lowermost of the trails, Overlook Trail, you will begin heading downhill.

Continue along Overlook Trail as it turns into the Contour Trail and then into the Riverview Trail. Each of these trails will bring you lower to the river and around Robbie Point.

Riverview Trail will then turn north and meet a junction with the Western States Trail. From there you will follow the Western States Trail until you find yourself along northbound State Route 49 towards Cool.

This will leave you only a few hundred yards from the confluence of the north and middle forks of the American River in the Auburn State Recreation Area.

This epic journey will take you through two counties, two state recreation areas, five cities and around 60 miles along one waterway that has been a part of Sacramento’s history from the beginning.