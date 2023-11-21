(FOX40.COM) — At least five candidates are running to replace embattled Sacramento city councilman Sean Loloee after his term ends next year.

On Oct. 26, the District 2 representative’s grocery stores were searched by agents from Homeland Security Investigations, IRS Criminal Investigations, and the California Department of Justice.

According to The Sacramento Bee, state Sen. Angelique Ashby said she was told by Loloee “in late August or early September that he would not seek re-election next year.”

So far, five candidates have submitted nomination petitions to the city to run in the March 2024 primary election to take over Loloee’s seat.

Alicia Bledsoe

Alicia Bledsoe announced her intentions to run for the seat last year after participating in an effort to recall Loloee before the end of his term.

Kim Davie

Kim Davie is the former vice principal at Grant Union High School.

Roger Dickinson

Roger Dickinson is a former state assemblymember and previously served on the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors.

Ramona Landeros

Ramona Landeros is a former member of the Twin Rivers Unified School Board and previously ran against Loloee for the District 2 seat in 2020.

Penelope Larry

Penelope Larry is a former small business owner and contributes to service efforts at Potter’s House Church.