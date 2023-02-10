(KTXL) — Music lovers in Sacramento can experience live performances in a different way.

There are three Candlelight Concerts happening at the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento throughout 2023.

•Video Player Above: New entertainment and hospitality destination coming to Roseville

Candlelight Concerts, organized by ticketing service Fever, are performances with illuminated glowing candles, providing an intimate setting. According to the Candlelight Experience website, the candlelit performances feature a variety of themes and genres such as classical, jazz, and pop.

The concerts also include versions of songs from artists such as Aretha Franklin, Queen, Ludovico Einaudi, and Coldplay in an intimate setting. The performances range from professional singers to orchestras, or a band.

Here are the Candlelight concerts taking place in Sacramento:

•Valentine’s Day Special featuring “Romeo and Juliet” and more, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday (sold out)

•Featuring Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Friday, March 17, 21, and 29, and Saturday, July 29

•Tribute to Taylor Swift, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday, April 22, May 27, and Friday, June 23 and July 28

All of the concerts listed above last an hour with doors opening 60 minutes before the show. All of the above concerts also have an age requirement of eight years or older and anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For those who missed the Valentine’s Day “Romeo and Juliet” concert, the Vivaldi’s For Seasons concert will feature a string quartet playing classics from Vivaldi and songs from Simon and Garfunkel, George Gershwin, and Astor Piazzolla.

Tickets for the Vivaldi’s For Seasons concert start at $35.

The Taylor Swift Tribute concert will have versions of Swift’s hit songs being performed by a string quartet.

Tickets for the Taylor Swift Tribute start at $35.