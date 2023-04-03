(KTXL) — One year after a deadly shooting in downtown Sacramento, community members are set to hold a candlelight vigil for the victims and survivors a few blocks from where the shooting took place.

The vigil will be held Monday at 6 p.m. on the 400 block of J St., and will include a news conference at the start with a survivor and city officials.

The site of the vigil is about six blocks from where the shooting took place early in the morning of April 3, 2022.

That morning, just after 2 a.m., law enforcement says a gunfight took place between two groups of people near the intersection of 10th and K Streets.

At that time, hundreds of people were leaving nightclubs and bars in the area, and hundreds more were in the area after a concert at the Golden 1 Center.

As more than 100 bullets were fired, 18 people were injured, six of them fatally.

Three of the victims were two young women who were out with their individual groups of friends, Johntaya Alexander, 21, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, and a woman who was unhoused, Melinda Davis, 57.

Law enforcement says that the other three people that died were involved in the shootout: Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, Devazia Turner, 29, and Sergio Harris, 38.

Three suspects were later detained and are being held in Sacramento County awaiting a court hearing set for June.