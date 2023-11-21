(FOX40.COM) — The tower of canned food inside Capital City Honda in Sacramento County this holiday season is all for charity.

On Monday, The Sacramento Association Of Realtors held its 40th Annual Christmas CanTree Food Drive to celebrate another year of donations to the Salvation Army.

According to the Salvation Army, the Association raises funds throughout the year to purchase pallets of canned food to build their iconic can Christmas tree.

According to the association, since the annual event began in 1983 they have raised $3.3 million in donations for the Salvation Army.

This year they used over 80,000 cans to build the tree in Capital City Honda’s lobby.

On Dec. 27, the tree will be dismantled and the thousands of cans will be distributed to families in need across Sacramento County.