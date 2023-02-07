(KTXL) — Parts of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento will be closed for construction through Feb. 10, according to Caltrans District 3.

Caltrans said that the construction will occur in the eastbound lanes south of the American River, next to Sutter’s Landing Regional Park and McKinley Village. Crews will be clearing trees and vegetation as well as demolition on the wall.

Construction will begin Tuesday night and last through Friday night from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

According to Caltrans, residents in the area may hear construction work such as trucks and other equipment.

Caltrans is suggesting commuters use Interstate 80 during this time. Drivers traveling through Capital City Freeway should expect that lanes will be closed and that work vehicles will be driving throughout the area.

Caltrans said that the California Highway Patrol will be in the area to enforce a 55-mile-per-hour speed limit.