(FOX40.COM) — As recently as this fall, Capital Public Radio was said to be on the verge of insolvency by the start of the new year, but a new message from Sacramento State’s president says the station is “making notable progress” and has garnered support with a spike in ratings.

“We are encouraged and pleased by CapRadio’s progress,” Sacramento State President Luke Wood said in a statement. “It’s evident in the growing listenership and membership base that CapRadio and the community are moving ahead and not dwelling on past problems.”

•Video Above: Cap Radio officials resign following audit (From Oct. 2023)

The radio station said it had recently added 1,200 new members, received increased monetary support from another 7,000 members and saw a “substantial increase” in listeners.

Sacramento State, which holds the FCC license for the radio station, got more involved in the outlet’s operations following an audit’s findings that showed several financial challenges for the station.

Since summer, there have been several changes in its oversight.

CapRadio’s board members voted to hire a new general manager in a move that was opposed by the university. A total of 18 board members resigned afterward.

The university appointed general manager Tom Karlo, who has overseen adjustments to staffing, program schedules and station finances.

The recent changes include a bigger emphasis on local news, along with a holiday music series introduced in December, according to a statement.

“CapRadio is taking swift and decisive action to get our house in order and focus on our mission — serving our community as a trusted and reliable resource that informs and educates,” Karlo said in the statement. “As we work closely with Sacramento State to address our financial situation, I want to reassure our listeners and members that they can expect high-quality local services and programming from NPR and other partners.”