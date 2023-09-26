(FOX40.COM) — Amtrak’s Capitol Corridor is receiving millions in federal funding for a project that could see an increase in passengers in the Sacramento region.

The Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority (CCJPA) announced Monday its been awarded $42.51 million from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for a project that will add daily round trips between Sacramento and Roseville.

The funding is through the FRA’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program.

“This is a significant grant. It’s the first federal funding awarded to CCJPA under the new infrastructure investment and Jobs Act and the first federal investment in our service since 2009,” Capitol Corridor Managing Director Robert Padette said in a statement. “These investments will provide better connections, reliability, and safety for more people throughout the region.”

The Capitol Corridor project will go in two phases with the first one adding two round trips between the cities, making it a total of three.

The second phase including improvements and adding seven more round trips for a total of 10 to and from Roseville.

Planned improvements in the second phase includes:

•New railroad bridge over Dry Creek

•New railroad signals

•Rehabilitation of existing detour track

•Utility relocation

•Retaining walls

•Crash walls

•New Capitol Corridor layover facility

•Safety enhancements to two public and three private crossings

•Additional right-of-way security fencing to deter trespassers

Officials with Capitol Corridor said its nearing 90% completion of a design and prepares to enter phase one of the project in late 2024.

“This is great news for the City of Roseville and Placer County,” said in a statement by Bruce Houdesheldt, who serves as Mayor of Roseville, CCJPA Board Vice Chair and Placer County Transportation Planning Agency Board Director. “Once both phases are completed, this project will expand the Capitol Corridor service to a total of 10 daily round trips to and from Roseville.”