(FOX40.COM) — A capybara pup born this summer at the Sacramento Zoo now has a name, and the keepers got their inspiration from his “ninja skills” that mirror those of a classic animated turtle.

Donatello, named after one of the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, has been spending his time at the zoo getting familiar with his habitat, and he’s taken a particular liking to playing with bamboo sticks, the zoo said in a social media post on Thursday.

“Donnie,” as he is also known, can be seen in a video shared by the zoo taking a bamboo stick in his mouth and twirling it on either side of him, much like a martial artist does with a staff.

The pup was born in late July this year, the child of capybaras Chigüiro and Anna-Leroy, who joined the zoo in 2021 and late winter of 2023, respectively.

Capybaras are the largest rodents in the world and are semi-aquatic, growing to about four feet long and two feet tall, according to the Sacramento Zoo.