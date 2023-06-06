(KTXL) — A suspect who fled from a traffic stop led law enforcement on a chase and climbed onto the roof of a West Sacramento bar, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation near Blair Avenue and Freeport Boulevard but the driver did not stop.

The sheriff’s office said the car chase ended without a crash near J Street and 18th Street when the diver left their vehicle and climbed onto the roof of the Streets of London Pub.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, a 27-year-old parolee, eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was determined to have been stolen and a gun was found in the car.