SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crashed into a restaurant on P Street in Sacramento Monday morning.

Video from the scene shows bent benches and tables outside the eatery that were seemingly hit by the car before it ended up tilted halfway through the glass wall of Suzie Burger.

Fred Haines, the owner of Suzie Burger, was surprised the car managed to hit his restaurant.

“Very crazy…. Our tables are permanent and there’s railing,” Haines said. “He slipped right through everything.”

Haines also said there was a janitor inside the building at the time but they were unharmed.

The Sacramento Police Department said the driver was taken to the hospital.

The restaurant is located at the corner of 29th and P Street near a Capital City Freeway offramp.