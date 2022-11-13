SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver who was under the influence drove a vehicle into a commercial building in the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had significant injuries, while four had moderate ones.
Police told FOX40, that the driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Brant Filosena, was driving under the influence and was in possession of narcotics.
Police also told FOX40, that they arrested the driver.