SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver who was under the influence drove a vehicle into a commercial building in the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had significant injuries, while four had moderate ones.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police told FOX40, that the driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Brant Filosena, was driving under the influence and was in possession of narcotics.

Police also told FOX40, that they arrested the driver.