(KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters responded to a car submerged in the water of the American River Tuesday morning.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, crews responded just before noon to the area of La Riviera Drive and Watt Avenue.

•Video Above: Sacramento Weather Forecast

A video published on the department’s Twitter shows a dark-colored sedan halfway submerged in the water.

A crew in a boat approaches the car, which appears to be at least 10 feet away from the shore.

The department said that the car was unoccupied when they arrived.