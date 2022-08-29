SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A car was sheared in half after striking a utility pole Saturday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

After 2 p.m. Saturday, fire officials said crews arrived at the sheared vehicle, which only had one person inside. Firefighters extricated the person in under four minutes and transported them to a hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

A video tweeted by Metro Fire shows one-half of the wrecked vehicle on a street.

There were no other injuries and no power outage reported.

As of Saturday, the crash is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.