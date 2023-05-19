(KTXL) The Sacramento Police Department is holding a gun buyback event on Saturday.

Those going to the event being held at the Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Blvd. are asked to follow the guidelines in place.

Police said the event starts at 10 a.m. and will be going on until 3 p.m.; people are asked to not show up early.

Residents are required to drive to the event as walk-ups are not allowed. Drivers will have to enter using 35th Avenue and have the guns, which should be unloaded, in their trunks.

Once at the location, drivers should stay in their vehicles.

Sacramento Police will be handing out $50 for handguns and $100 for long guns or privately manufactured guns ( ghosts guns. There is a limit of three guns per adult, and the guns must be fully functional.

Cash payments are limited and could be subject to availability.

Police also said they reserve the right to limit payments someone might receive regardless of the number/type of firearms surrendered.

Identification is not required for the event.