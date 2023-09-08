(FOX40.COM) — Those with an affinity for the universe, stars, and everything in between may want to consider heading over to Sacramento State’s Planetarium to catch one of its many events that it is offering during September.

On its website, the university wrote, “August has come to an end and September is here. We are working on some exciting things here at the Sac State Planetarium, including a BRAND-NEW show for our dome. Stay tuned for more details and a September schedule VERY SOON!”

One of the events mentioned by the university is a new show called, “FAQ: The Universe,” which will have planetarium director Dr. Kyle Watters, “explore the answers to all of your most pressing questions about the universe that we live in.”

Tickets for the new show will go on sale on Tuesday at noon. They can be purchased on the Hornet Ticket Office website, which the university says will have all the necessary details appear soon.

Among the other events available are shows hosted by faculty presenters. This month, presenters were allowed to host the show of their choice. Here is a schedule that reflects the shows each faculty presenter chose.

Friday, Sept. 15 – “Birth of Planet Earth” at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with Alex Pettitt

Saturday, Sept. 16 – “Birth of Planet Earth” at 1 p.m. and “Unseen Universe” at 2:30 p.m., with Rodolfo Barniol Duran

Sunday, Sept. 17 – “Stars of the Pharaohs” at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with Laura Lege

Friday, Sept. 22 – “FAQ: The Universe” at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with Kyle Watters

Sunday, Sept 24 – “Stars of the Pharaohs” at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. with Laura Lege

Friday, Sept. 29 – “FAQ: The Universe” at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with Kyle Watters

More details on the planetarium can be found on the Sacramento State Planetarium homepage.