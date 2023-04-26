(KTXL) — Nearly 60 cats are in need of adoption after being rescued from a home, the Front Street Animal Shelter said.

The shelter said the 58 cats were rescued from a hoarding situation and are very scared as a result.

Anyone who adopts the cats should expect them to be very shy. It’s something that the shelter worries will affect the cats’ chances of being adopted.

To help, the Fieldhaven Feline Center will be giving advice to adopters after they are taken home as they specialize in shy cats.

All the cats will be fixed, chipped and vaccinated. The adoption fees will be waived too.