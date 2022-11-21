Photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program.

The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday.

According to officials, the CDCR was notified around 1:50 p.m. that Bakers had removed her GPS device without permission. Officials said an emergency count was immediately conducted in the CCTRP facility, and they later looked at video surveillance, which showed she had left the facility.

CDCR officials said agents from the Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies were notified about Bakers’ escape.

According to officials, Bakers was last seen wearing a blue velvet sweatsuit, white t-shirt, gray tennis shoes and a gray jacket. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 202 pounds and has short hair.

Bakers was convicted of battery with serious injury in San Diego County and was received by CDCR in July 2022, according to officials. She was scheduled to be released from custody in January 2023.

The CDCR asks anyone who sees Baker or has any knowledge of her whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

According to the CDCR, the CCTRP allows eligible individuals to serve the end of their sentence in the community and are provided a range of rehabilitation services including assistance with employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.