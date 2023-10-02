(FOX40.COM) — The Center for Sacramento History is opening its collections vault to the public this weekend.

The vault will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday as part of the 13th Annual Sacramento Archives Crawl, which has a theme this year of “Myth, Folklore, and Legend.”

According to a press release, the Center for Sacrametno History will highlight items related to Sacramento in the 1930s including the city during the Great Depression.

Officials with the center said it will have an exhibit of artifacts, documents and photographs from Sacramento’s 1939 Golden Empire Centennial, which was a summer-long celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary arrival and “settling” of John Sutter in Sacramento.

“We are excited to open our doors to the public to explore Sacramento in the 1930s,” said Kim Hayden with the Center for Sacramento History. “We invite the public to come visit us and see artifacts and archives from Sacramento’s history on a special behind-the-scenes tour of our collection vault.”

Other artifacts from the 1930s will be sketches by John B. Matthew, who was a professor at Sacramento City College. According to officials, those sketches will show the depression-era Sacramento “where thousands of men, women and children lived in shanytowns on the edges of Sacramento and in substandard housing Downtown.”

The Center for Sacramento History is one of four locations where the Sacramento Archives Crawl will take place.

Here is where the free event will take place:

•Center for Sacramento History: 551 Sequoia Pacific Boulevard

•Sacramento Public Libray: 828 I Street

•California State Library: 914 Capitol Mall

•California State Archives: 1020 O Street

Attendees will be given an Archives Crawl Passport and for those who get it stamped three of four times will receive a set of coasters featuring images related to the crawl’s theme. The public can also participate in a scavenger hunt with the prize being gift certificates to local restaurants and stores.

Typically, the Center is open to the public for in-person research, but only on an appointment basis on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is part of American Archives Month, which is a nationwide celebration in October to raise awareness of the value of archives and recognize archivists.