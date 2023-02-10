(KTXL) — Is it Capitol City Freeway or is it Highway 50? Maybe it’s Business 80? Or perhaps Highway 99 or Interstate 305? The answer is yes to all of the above, but there are several reasons why.

Spanning 5.3 miles from the western edge of West Sacramento straight east across the Sacramento River and continuing to the 24th Street overpass, this main vehicular artery has several official names and it has a complicated, but interesting history.

The story begins with a different stretch of highway. Interstate 80 goes from coast to coast, but the stretch that bypasses West Sacramento and Sacramento through Natomas was originally named Interstate 880.

Decades ago, plans were in place to improve Interstate 80 through West Sacramento and Central Sacramento (downtown and Midtown) to the interchange with Highway 99 and which continues northeast towards the American River.

This route may sound familiar because it is the modern-day route of the Business 80 Loop, also known as Capitol City Freeway or Highway 50.

The roadway would not remain as Interstate 80 as the City of Sacramento had diverted the funds intended for the improvements it into other transit projects.

The section north of the Highway 99 and Highway 50 interchange, between downtown Sacramento and Watt Avenue, was found to not be up to federal standards.

As a quick fix in September 1980, California petitioned that the I-880 bypass (the stretch that goes through Natomas) be renamed I-80.

In December of 1980, the I-880 bypass was officially renamed I-80 and it was made official that the stretch that continues east through West Sacramento and Central Sacramento would be Highway 50.

The 5.3 miles of interstate formally known as I-80 between West Sacramento and Highway 99 was re-designated as Interstate 305.

Coincidentally, part of this stretch through Central Sacramento is also part of Highway 99.

Highway 99 enters Sacramento from the south and winds along the stretch of Highway 50 in Central Sacramento and then north on Interstate 5 before having a dedicated roadway again.

Today, the Federal Highway Administration identifies the 5.3 mile stretch, the one that already has several designations, Interstate 305 for funding allocation purposes.

FYI, Caltrans attributes it as Legislative Route 50.

So, an attempt to improve the then I-80 route turned into a need to completely rename and re-designate a 5.3-mile stretch of the interstate into:

– Interstate 80 Business

– Business 80 (also known as Business Loop 80 or Biz 80)

– Capital City Freeway

– Highway 99

– Highway 50

– Interstate 305