(FOX40.COM) — A plaza in downtown Sacramento recently received some upgrades, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday to unveil its newest amenities.

Downtown Sacramento Partnership hosted the ceremony at Cesar Chavez Plaza on Thursday at 11 a.m. to reveal five mobile infrastructures and recreational amenities in the plaza.

•Video Above: The Hanami Line: Sacramento’s new cherry blossom park

Among the amenities will be colorful tables with umbrellas, 24 chairs, a mobile outdoor reading room, customized corn hole and table tennis sets, and an “Imagination Playground” that will consist of oversized building blocks that encourage free-form play for young residents.

Scott Ford, economic development director of Downtown Sacramento Partnership, said, “The implementation of consistent, passive programming in Cesar Chavez Park supports the ongoing evolution of Sacramento’s central civic plaza into a dynamic and welcoming gathering place for residents, employees, and guests.”

He continued, “This collaborative effort to elevate the experience of our region’s signature square is a reflection of the pride we take in our community and is another step towards creating and sustaining a high-quality urban neighborhood.”

According to a news release, Cesar Chavez Plaza Square has welcomed a 47% year-over-year increase in park users in 2023.

“Equally important to creating comfortable spaces is providing foundational tools for families of all backgrounds and ages, which was a key component in the additional infrastructure being placed in Cesar Chavez Plaza,” the release read.

The park, located at 910 I Street, is open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Future attendees can expect to see the new amenities along with a fountain, café and multiple picnic areas.