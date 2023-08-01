(KTXL) — Chando’s Cantina, a Mexican restaurant that has operated in Midtown Sacramento for several years and is a part of the Chando’s Tacos business, has closed, according to a post on its Instagram account.

“We would like to share with you all some important news: CHANDO’S CANTINA has closed its doors indefinitely,” reads the statement, which is in Spanish.

The message does not mention the reason for the closure, but the business thanked its customers for all of the shared experiences since its opening in 2017, and it also says that it is ready for a new chapter of “evolution and adventures.”

“We hope to count on your support for our next initiatives,” the statement reads.

Chando’s Cantina opened in early 2017 on the corner of H and 15th streets and provided Mexican food and cocktails, as well as entertainment.

The restaurant was launched by Lisandro ‘Chando’ Madrigal, who also operates several Chando’s Tacos locations in the Sacramento area.

The restaurant’s statement says that its website and social media accounts will stay active in order to share information about future projects.