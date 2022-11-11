NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — A location has been established for the future Westlake Charter High School in Natomas, according to the charter school.

In 2019, Westlake announced that they were beginning the planning process for an expansion of their K-8 offerings to include a high school as well.

The new campus will be located in an undeveloped 8-acre parcel in Natomas, nearby their existing K-8 campus at 2680 Mabry Drive.

The new location at the corner of Club Center Drive and Mabry Drive will fulfill the school communities wishes of providing students the ability to walk between the campuses.

“While no finalized architectural plans have been developed, preliminary plans demonstrate this parcel is large enough to house our high school’s academic, athletic, and activities programs while being located within walking distance of our beautiful K-8 campus,” Westlake Charter wrote in a news release.

This will be the charter school’s second high school, as they currently have another campus at 4400 East Commerce Street in Sacramento.

The charter promised that continued investments will be made into the existing high school as they continue the development process of the new campus.

“We are excited to be purchasing a parcel of land that will become the future home of our Westlake Charter High School, and while it will take years to see this vision fully through, we remain committed to expanding and innovating in our current facility for the benefit of our entire Explorer community,” the charter wrote in the news release.