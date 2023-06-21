(KTXL) — Visit Sacramento announced on Wednesday the five chefs who will prepare the meals for this year’s Tower Bridge Dinner.

This year’s dinner will be the 10-year anniversary and will be held on Sept. 10 during the Farm-to-Fork Festival.

The following chefs are leading the event.

(Photo from Visit Sacramento)

“When we first imagined hosting a farm-to-fork dinner for hundreds on Tower Bridge, we knew instantly that it would be something special,” said Visit Sacramento President & CEO Mike Testa.

“Ten years later, we’re thrilled to continue this tradition of showcasing the best of our region in such an unexpected and unforgettable way,” Testa continued.

The inaugural Tower Bridge Dinner was held in 2013, and it was led by Chefs Patrick Mulvaney and Randall Selland.

A chance to buy public tickets will begin on July 6. Those interested will need to register for a random drawing. Registration ends on July 14.