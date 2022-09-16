SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cherry Island Golf Course in Sacramento had its grounds vandalized with a swastika and antisemitic language.

“This vandalism that occurred today is despicable, and that it happened here is heartbreaking and a serious matter,” the golf course said in a statement.

The racist imagery was dug into the golf course’s grounds. Who or how many people were involved in the vandalism is not known.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said there is no information about the vandal, and no arrests have been made.

“Cherry Island Golf Course condemns hate speech, and this incident of discrimination has been turned over to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office and is under investigation,” Cherry Island Golf Course said.

Earlier this month, Sacramento State held a press conference after antisemitic graffiti was found near the university’s campus. A press conference was held the same day with Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento’s faith-based leaders.

“Hate has no place in our Sacramento,” Steinberg said. “It is not what we are about. It has never been what we are about.”

Days earlier, a banner was hung over the 113 overpass in Davis that had antisemitic messaging.

“We are sickened that anyone would invest any time in such cowardly acts of hate and intimidation,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said in a statement.