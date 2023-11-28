(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol released aerial video of a shooting in the area of Fruitridge Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. that resulted in two pursuits.

The CHP’s Air-21 team responded to the south Sacramento area intersection on Saturday night after a Shot-Spotter activation was noticed in the area.

Once arriving in the marked area, the CHP helicopter’s camera noticed a person standing near a truck in a residential area.

The person was then seen apparently firing two shots into a wooded area behind another home.

The suspect can be seen talking with a second person on the driver’s side of the truck before walking away from the truck and entering another vehicle.

Air-21 then assisted ground units in conducting a traffic stop of the truck that sped away from the residence.

Later, officers on the ground, with the assistance of aerial surveillance, stopped the vehicle driven by the shooting suspect.

Both of the suspects were detained for further investigation.