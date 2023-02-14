(KTXL) — Nearly 100 California Highway Patrol cadets will be running Wednesday morning in honor of fallen officers as a part of their graduation.

The cadets’ 5-mile run will begin at the West Sacramento CHP academy and end at the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Monument in Sacramento.

A moment of silence will be held once they arrive, along with current officers.

“This tradition is a long-standing rite of passage for cadets completing six months of training at the CHP academy,” the CHP said.

The monument in Sacramento honors the more than 1,600 California officers who have died in the line of duty.

CHP personnel will be with the 82 cadets. The run has a 5:15 a.m. start. They will run on Reed Avenue, cross the Tower Bridge, continue along the Capitol Mall and end at 10th Street and Capitol Mall.