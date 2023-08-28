(FOX40.COM) — California Highway Patrol (CHP) North Sacramento said it is investigating a possible hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Interstate 5 early Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., CHP officers were advised of a possible hit-and-run collision in the area of northbound I-5, just south of Garden Highway.

A “female pedestrian” was located on the right shoulder, the CHP said, and officers determined she was attempting to cross the highway when she was struck in the exit only lane.

The CHP said that the woman was pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2016 to 2018 Chevy Malibu or similar vehicle, according to the CHP. The vehicle “would more than likely have front end damage.”

Officials ask any witnesses of the incident or people who have information about the vehicle to call 916-861-1300 or 916-861-2300