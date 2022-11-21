SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to look for drivers that could be impaired or under the influence

According to police, officers issued over 100 tickets, with several of the tickets being for drivers traveling over 100 miles per hour. Officers also impounded two vehicles during the saturation.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the CHP will be holding a ‘maximum enforcement period’ across the state in an attempt to deter DUIs and other traffic violations, according to the agency.

The CHP will have more officers on the road that will be enforcing traffic safety laws as well as actively looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence, traveling at unsafe speeds or not wearing their seatbelts.