(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office.

At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived.

A photo of the vehicle shows that it has moderate frontal damage to the windshield, hood and front bumper.