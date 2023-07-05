(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a 70-year-old man died in South Sacramento after being struck by a suspected drunken driver on Friday.

A 47-year-old from Walnut Grove was driving south on state Route 160 near Hood Franklin Road around 7:30 p.m. when he began to veer into the northbound lane.

According to the CHP, the 70-year-old didn’t have a chance to react and steer his truck out of the way and was hit head-on. The CHP report states the front left side of the 47-year-old’s vehicle struck the front left of the truck.

The 70-year-old from Courtland was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the CHP report, the 47-year-old was not injured, and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.