SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol identified the Sacramento Police detective who was involved in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday.

He was identified by the CHP as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. According to Sacramento Police, he is still employed with the department.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning at 6:16 on Interstate 5, just south of Sutterville Road. A disabled Dodge pickup was on the right-hand shoulder of I-5, and another car, whose driver had arrived to help, was parked on the left shoulder of the Sutterville on-ramp.

Nangle, “for an unknown reason,” reportedly hit the Dodge truck with the right front-end of the vehicle he was driving and the two men who were standing to the left of the truck.

According to the CHP, Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez and Juan Carlos Enriquez Rodriguez were the two men who were killed in the crash. Family told local media that they were brothers.

The crash is still being investigated.