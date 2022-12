(KTXL) — An officer from the California Highway Patrol is taking care of a lost dog that was found on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from CHP South Sacramento.

Officers Scott and Perez found a dog running down Stockton Boulevard Saturday night, CHP said.

Officer Scott decided to take home the dog due to the Christmas holiday and will bring her into the Sacramento County Animal Control Monday morning

If anyone knows who the dog belongs to, contact CHP.