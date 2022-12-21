SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a California Highway Patrol Officer who was left in critical condition after being hit by a suspected drunken driver returned home.

Officer Aaron Weikert was hit by the suspected drunken driver in October while investigating a deadly crash.

According to a post from the CHP South Sacramento, Officer Weikert returned home after “two months of recovery and physical therapy.”

The video the CHP South Sacramento also shared shows Officer Weikert returning home with Santa Claus to give his children what they wanted for Christmas — for him to return home.