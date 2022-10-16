SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle while they were investigating a deadly crash in South Sacramento early Sunday morning.

An officer with the CHP’s South Sacramento office told FOX40 News that the injured officer was at the scene of a deadly crash near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road. No other details were given about that crash.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a vehicle “came into the enclosure and struck one of the officers,” the CHP told FOX40 News.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said. No details were shared about the vehicle or the driver.