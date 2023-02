(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a person died while trying to cross Highway 99 in South Sacramento Thursday evening.

According to the CHP, the person tried to cross southbound Highway 99 near Calvine Road around 7:15 p.m.

They were reportedly fatally hit by two cars.

Both drivers stayed at the scene, and neither will be charged, according to the CHP.