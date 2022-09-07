SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after being struck by a car on Interstate 5 in Sacramento.

According to the CHP, a maroon-colored minivan hit a sub-contracted cone truck with Caltrans at 6:30 p.m. Two workers outside of the truck were closing part of the highway when they were hit.

One of the workers died, and the other was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

What caused the crash is not known.

In June, a Caltrans worker was hit and killed on Interstate 80 near Vacaville. The man responsible for the crash was sentenced to six years in prison and two years in county jail.