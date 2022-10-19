SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are coming to Sacramento in December as part of a seven-date co-headlining arena tour on the West Coast.

The Golden 1 Center announced the comedy legends will come to the downtown Sacramento venue on Dec. 12. Sacramento is one of six California cities Rock and Chappelle will perform in, according to a press release.

The West Coast tour begins in San Diego on Dec. 1, followed by shows in Phoenix, Arizona (Dec. 5), Anaheim (Dec. 7), San Jose (Dec. 10), San Francisco (Dec. 11), and Thousand Palms (Dec. 14).

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices are unknown, but “may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time,” according to the Ticketmaster website.

It’ll be the second time Rock will perform in the Sacramento area in a span of three months. Rock is scheduled to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland on Saturday, Oct. 22. That show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

According to the release, cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will not be allowed at the tour including the Sacramento show. All phones and smart watches will be secured in locked Yondr-brand pouches upon arrival.

Guests will have their phones in their possession throughout the night while they’re secured and the pouches will be unlocked at the end of the show.

“Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby,” the release said. “Anyone caught with a cell phone in the venue will be immediately ejected. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.”

The same rules for cell phones apply to Kevin Hart’s show in Sacramento on Dec. 11, the night before Rock and Chappelle take the stage at the Golden 1 Center.