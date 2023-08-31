(FOX40.COM) — Drivers in the Sacramento region can get a discount on gas on Thursday at several Circle K locations.

The convenience store chain is offering 30 cents off per gallon of gas, as part of its “Circle K Day” celebrations. Circle K locations in the Sacramento area will offer the discount on gas from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the company’s website.

The discount will be reflected on the pump prices during the time it will be offered.

Which Sacramento-area locations are offering the promotion?

Here are the locations offering the gas discount on Aug. 31:

•5089 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael

•5555 Hemlock Street, Sacramento

•7796 Sunrise Boulevard, Citrus Heights

•1930 Lake Boulevard, Davis

Discounts on snacks, drinks and car washes

People in the Sacramento area can also save half off on store items such as the chain’s “polar pop” cup, coffee, food, and snacks.

These discounts will be offered with 50% discount from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the company.

Here are the items that will that are being offered with a 50% discount:

•Dispensed drinks such as coffee and iced beverages

•Food such as pizza, sandwiches and roller grill item

•Car wash

•Elective vehicle charging