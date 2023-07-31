(KTXL) — Sacramento area residents can watch the famous acrobatics of Cirque du Soleil at the Golden 1 Center August 3-6.

The modern circus company will perform “Corteo,” a show about a clown imagining his own funeral as a “festive parade.”

“Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us,” a press release for the show said.

The show is being performed 6 times over four days:

•Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

•Friday, 7:30 p.m.

•Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

•Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

•Sunday, 1 p.m.

•Sunday, 5 p.m.