SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cirque du Soleil’s show about “a clown’s festive imagining of his funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere” will be coming to the Golden 1 Center in 2023.

The company describes “Corteo” as a show that juxtaposes “the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic, and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection.”

“Corteo” includes acrobatics, what appears to be a playful procession, a man bicycling through the air and many other stunts.

“The show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us,” Cirque du Soleil says in a press release announcing the show dates.

Cirque du Soleil’s show will be at the Golden 1 Center from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6. Those who attend will also be participating in a new seating set-up, according to the company.

“In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience,” the company says.

Tickets can be purchased starting Dec. 19 on Golden1Center.com.

Below are the dates and show times.

Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.