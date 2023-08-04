(FOX40.COM) — The city of Sacramento and other neighboring cities are preparing for the extreme heat that is slated to hit the region starting on Saturday.

According to FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein, cities like Marysville are going to experience temperatures as high as 107.

•Video Above: Morning Forecast for August 4, 2023

Here is a list of cooling centers and the cities that they are available in.

Sacramento County

• 1725 28th St

When: Saturday, Sunday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m./ Monday- weather respite hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• 5747 Watt Ave

When: Saturday, Sunday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m./ Monday- weather respite hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• 2450 Florin Road

When: Saturday, Sunday: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. /Monday- weather respite hours: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Sacramento

• 3615 Auburn Blvd

When: Saturday through Tuesday: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Closes Tuesday at 7 a.m.)

• 2450 Meadowview Road

When: Saturday through Monday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elk Grove

• 8400 Laguna Palms Way

When: Saturday through Monday: Noon to 8 p.m.

This article will be updated as more cities announce the cooling centers they will open.