(KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday, June 17.

The checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Citrus Heights between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., police said.

Specially trained officers will be at the checkpoint to evaluate drivers suspected of operating their vehicles under the influence of prescription drugs, marijuana and other illegal narcotics.

A news release from the office of the police chief reads, “The deterrent effect of DUI checkpoints is a proven resource in reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug-involved crashes.”

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely,” the statement continued.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined by collision statistics and the frequency of DUI arrests in that area, police said.

Drivers caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs could be subject to jail time, fines, DUI classes, or other expenses that can be upward of $10,000, police said.

The Citrus Heights checkpoint is being funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.