SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Following the first in-person Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday, a special meeting was held to discuss an ordinance placing the emergency shelter and enforcement act of 2022 on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The once-agreed-upon plan put together possible solutions for the unhoused but not everybody is onboard.

The measure would require the city to open about 1,100 new shelter beds or spaces while, at the same time, asking officials to clear more homeless encampments.

The meeting on Tuesday was to hear what the public had to say and to discuss possible amendments to its April decision.

One side argues that the nearly 10,000 unhoused in the city are leading businesses to consider leaving the city, which would cause investments to go elsewhere. They support the measure remaining on the ballot.

On the other hand, some from the public don’t think this will be a long-term fix. They said it’s against people’s rights, saying it will shuffle people around leading to more violence. They also said it’s inhumane.

They asked for the measure to be dissolved and for city council to head back to the drawing board.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg wanted to keep it and make amendments by the time it hits the November ballot. The city manager – skeptical of the measure – said funding the measure would set the city back tens of millions of dollars over time.

“Just to put a finer point on the fact that we’re not going to be able to do this alone. You know, I mentioned we have over 1,100 shelter beds here. We’re spending, on average, between $33 million and $40 million a year to maintain these beds. And for us to move forward with our current initiative and not have additional support from the county, the state and even the federal government, it is a recipe for failure,” City Manager Howard Chan said.

If approved on Nov. 8, it would only go into effect if the county signs a legally binding document to double team the effort. The city-county partnership is essential for it to actually work.