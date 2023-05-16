(KTXL) — City Cruises announced its summer schedule for its ship based out of the Old Sacramento Waterfront, the Capitol Hornblower.

The company is offering boating experiences that last from 60 to 90 minutes, Thursday to Sunday.

The regular cruises include a “Historic River Cruise” during which the guests sail past historical sites; a “Sights and Sips Cruise”, an all-ages cruise with cocktails available; and a “Rock the Yacht Cruise,” a 21+ nighttime excursion with a live DJ.

In addition to the weekly cruises, City Cruises is also offering special Father’s Day and Fourth of July cruises.

All cruises depart from the L Street Dock in Old Sacramento near Tower Bridge.